I read in the morning paper the story about how we absolutely have to pass Proposition 11 on the sixth-penny ballot or the gymnastic program will fall apart.
It reminded me of some years ago, when we absolutely had to build an ice rink for children to play ice hockey. It was finally built with private money, never made money, and finally had to be taken over by the city to maintain it. I rarely, if ever, see a sports story about Cheyenne’s ice hockey team playing against another team.
How many children are in a gymnastic program, as opposed to those playing softball? Is there a statewide gymnastic competition? Will the high schools have a team that these children can move up to? Is the school district going to bus students from grade school to this gymnasium after school so they can work out? Is there an alternative private program? How much will it cost to maintain this facility? Will there be fees to use it?
I know people will say the alternative is for parents who want their children to participate in gymnastics to take them to Fort Collins, and that makes it only for wealthy or very concerned parents, but the whole concept would involve parents still being the ones who would have to take their children elsewhere to compete against others.
As for there being programs for seniors at this facility, we have a current senior center, and there is a new one on the ballot.
This is a poorly thought out proposal, and I will be voting against it.