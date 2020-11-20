I remember a time in which starting to smoke cigarettes was something of a right of passage to adulthood. For younger adolescents, smoking was a statement of defiance of adult control over their behavior. When, in the military, “smoke ’em if you got ’em” granted permission to light up.
It was not unusual to see ashtrays about anywhere on base. Post-military, I found them on individuals’ desks in college classrooms, in study halls and even in the library. At my first professional job, ashtrays were readily available in the offices, but times were changing.