After watching parts of the protest of the "state shutdown" at the Capitol, it concerns me how truly ignorant people can be.
I understand the concern for the economy, but does value of one's life outweigh an economic depression? I would say the value of one’s life does, in fact, outweigh an economic depression. I find it rather amusing that people who claim to be religious are not valuing other people's lives.
COVID-19 is not like the flu, it is magnitudes worse. The last flu pandemic the world had was the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, which had a less than 0.1% case fatality rate (CFR), while currently the U.S. has a 5.4% CFR for COVID-19. So, it is up to 54 times more deadly than the last pandemic the world had.
Yes, it may be that the CFR drops dramatically as people recover, but estimates are showing even after the drop, the CFR will still be around 2%, 20 times higher that one of the worst flu outbreaks in 50 years. The argument that COVID-19 is just “a bad case of the flu” is laughable.
The current number of people who have died, as of 4-20-20, from COVID-19 is 169,502. If this was just a bad case of the flu, there would either be over 130 million people with diagnosed cases of COVID-19, or there would only be 3,139 deaths using the current confirmed cases of 2,463,357. But neither of those scenarios are true; if they were, maybe a “shutdown” wouldn’t be warranted.
If people would just use their brains and think for a couple minutes, they could deduce from statistics that COVID-19 is a very deadly disease. Protesting at the Capitol while a deadly pandemic is going around is not one of the smartest things I have ever seen.
Your right to go to church or run a business does not outweigh the values on one’s life. By “reopening” the state, many more lives will be lost, and not a single person who wanted the “reopening” will feel any remorse whatsoever because people overall are selfish.