Among the many miraculous institutions of American society and government are the public schools.
Imagine: Every child in America is entitled to 12 –sometimes 13 or 14 – years of free public education. Every child: able-bodied or disabled; smart or dull; native-born or immigrant; English-speaking or not; majority or minority; rich or poor.
Over the years, the public schools have taken on responsibilities not only to educate children, but to transport, feed, entertain, counsel and provide care so that parents can carry out their own jobs.
If children cannot get to the school, the school will get to them, as we still see in one-teacher rural schools and the visiting teachers provided for homebound injured or sick children.
When the nation faces problems, the first place we look for solutions is the pubic schools. They provide spaces for the community to convene about important issues, as well as to play.
From time to time, parents and educators have ideas they wish to introduce or change in schools: curriculum or methods or organization, for example. They can confer with the administrators and board members of their schools to help make changes, or, failing that, they can start their own schools.
When they break off from the publicly provided school, they are on their own, except for a few state-required mandates, such as, for example, the number of days in a school year. They may organize, administer, staff and devise curriculum. They may accept and reject students. They cannot expect or rely on public funding.
The WTE’s recent inserts exemplify the success of Laramie County’s public schools. Hundreds of young people graduated from their high schools and are now prepared to get on with their lives as successful citizens of our community and nation. Once again, their state and towns have fulfilled their promise: a free, public education.