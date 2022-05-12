We shouldn't be surprised by Vladimir Putin's atrocities in Ukraine. The Russians have been that way for centuries.
They learned all their dirty tricks from the Japanese during the Sino-Soviet wars in the 18th century.
They are probably the most conquered country on Earth. They fought Genghis Khan, the Tartars, the Japanese, the Romans, etc.
The only quality they respect is strength.
The Japanese and English taught the world how to fight. The sun never sets on the English Empire. How we remember the movie "Braveheart" with Mel Gibson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.