We shouldn't be surprised by Vladimir Putin's atrocities in Ukraine. The Russians have been that way for centuries.

They learned all their dirty tricks from the Japanese during the Sino-Soviet wars in the 18th century.

They are probably the most conquered country on Earth. They fought Genghis Khan, the Tartars, the Japanese, the Romans, etc.

The only quality they respect is strength.

The Japanese and English taught the world how to fight. The sun never sets on the English Empire. How we remember the movie "Braveheart" with Mel Gibson.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus