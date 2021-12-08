“I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” Some may remember this maxim from the 1976 award-winning film “Network.” It was screamed out a high-rise office window and directed to all the world below.
I was struck by the way words from the past often can serve as a reminder of their continuing importance! I made this finding as I read through today’s (12/5) editorial page of the Tribune Eagle. It was hard to miss a continued emphasis on a question that has far outlived its usefulness: individual rights versus the rights of the community.
Living in a republic, this is not a new question, although opponents of social interventions on behalf of the whole would like for us to believe it to be, it is beyond time for those of us put at risk by the flat-earth opponents to social mandates meant to protect the community be treated as a special class. It is time to treat them for what they are; ill informed, myopic, self-serving obstacles to the best interest of the communities they live in.
And NO, I in no way am suggesting that the rights of the individual are not important. What I am saying is that once the discussion has ended, as it has in this instance, it is time to get over it, let it go, stop the whining, and accept that as a community we have sided on doing what is best, protecting ourselves and our neighbors from this virus.
It is your choice to participate or not. If you choose to participate, welcome and know that you have acted in such a way to help save your community. If not, I will borrow a word or two from the Rev. Roger McDaniel’s column, welcome to the ever so small world of the flat-earthers.