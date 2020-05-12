Given the excellent results in our state and our city during this recent "Dempanic," it is a shame that restaurants are still closed for Mother’s Day.
What is worse is that many of these same restaurants and other service businesses may be forced to close their doors forever due to the cashflow issues brought about by “the shutdown”: a one-size-fits-all solution that refuses to consider the data that pertain to our local Wyoming communities.
Of all nations, Sweden’s common-sense approach has probably had the best response to COVID-19. Though on paper it appears they’ve had slightly more fatalities than sister nations in Denmark, Norway and Finland, the figures don’t take into account that the other nations still have over half of their cyclic viral curve to transcend while Sweden is more than 80% complete. Meaning Sweden’s future COVID-19 fatality rate will be far lower than their sister nations and possibly lower overall when the virus has passed.
Unfortunate decisions are understandable when one does not have all of the information and flawed “models” presented by “experts” are outrageously skewed, but it is the opposite of intelligent thinking to hold to a path that continues to harm out of proportion the citizens of a community when “hard data” now shows differently.
Let’s return to normal NOW in Cheyenne and Wyoming, and as we led the nation on women’s rights, lead the path to fiscal recovery. Small businesses are praying for it!