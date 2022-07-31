A few years back, the Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction recommended that Wyoming students be required to pass the citizenship test to graduate from high school.
This is a wonderful idea! Hopefully, this would assure that the population of Wyoming would know that our form of government is a republic and not a democracy.
I am both amazed and concerned that the revisionist historians have been so successful in dumbing down our society. I hear our politicians, our news media and the general population constantly referring to our form of government as a democracy. Our Founding Fathers could have established a democracy, but they were wise enough to avoid making such a disastrous mistake. John Adams warned, “Remember, a democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself.”
Benjamin Rush said, “A simple democracy … is one of the greatest of evils.” James Madison, Fisher Ames, Gouverneur Morris, John Quincy Adams, Benjamin Rush, Noah Webster, John Witherspoon, Zephaniah Swift, along with many others were aware of and avoided the mistake of making our country a true democracy.
So, what’s the difference between a true democracy and a republic?
The big difference is the source of authority. In a pure democracy, a direct majority vote of the people determines what is to be done. A republic differs in that the general population elects representatives, who then pass laws to govern the nation. The source of law for a democracy is whatever the people feel like doing. The source of law for the American republic is different!
Noah Webster put it this way, “(O)ur citizens should early understand that the genuine source of correct republican principles is the Bible, particularly the New Testament, or the Christian religion.” The Declaration of Independence, our founding document, stated this clearly; “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, … That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
The foundation of the American republic was the transcendent values of biblical natural law.
Early law books of William Blackstone and others clearly taught that government was free to set its own policy only if God had not ruled in an area. The comments of James Wilson, signer of the Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court justice; Alexander Hamilton, signer of the Constitution; and Rufus King, signer of the Constitution; along with many others, understood that the republic would be lost if the people lost the knowledge that biblical values formed its basis.
While a republic is the best form of government, it is also the hardest to maintain. It can easily deteriorate into a democracy. John Adams warned that, if neglected, “(D)emocracy will soon degenerate into an anarchy: such an anarchy that every man will do what is right in his own eyes, and no man’s life or property or reputation or liberty will be secure, and every one of these will soon mould itself into a system of subordination of all the moral virtues, and intellectual abilities, all the powers of wealth, beauty, wit, and science, to the wanton pleasures, the capricious will, and the execrable (abominable) cruelty of one or a very few.”
A popular anecdote concerning Benjamin Franklin, which appears in many works, illustrates this difficulty. Having concluded their work on the Constitution, Benjamin Franklin walked outside and seated himself on a public bench. A woman approached him and inquired, “Well, Dr. Franklin, what have you done for us?” Franklin quickly responded, “My dear lady, we have given to you a republic – if you can keep it.”
We are seeing this difficulty today! Because Hillary Clinton won the popular vote (democracy), they are unwilling to accept the rule of law that made Donald Trump president. They want to destroy our republic and form a democracy. We need to fight to keep our republic!