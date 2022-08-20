Editor's note: Although space didn't allow us to run this letter before Tuesday's primary election, and Mr. Schroeder lost the GOP primary to Ms. Degenfelder, we felt it should be published anyway, since it was in response to a recent WTE editorial. 

You have always been critical of Superintendent Schroeder, and now have given him a "non-endorsement" for the superintendent’s office. Your main objection is that he comes from a private, military background. Yet he has over 15 years of experience in the public school setting as a teacher and principal.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus