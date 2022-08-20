Editor's note: Although space didn't allow us to run this letter before Tuesday's primary election, and Mr. Schroeder lost the GOP primary to Ms. Degenfelder, we felt it should be published anyway, since it was in response to a recent WTE editorial.
You have always been critical of Superintendent Schroeder, and now have given him a "non-endorsement" for the superintendent’s office. Your main objection is that he comes from a private, military background. Yet he has over 15 years of experience in the public school setting as a teacher and principal.
He supports a ban on critical race theory. This theory IS in various Wyoming public schools, although not yet widely prevalent. You show your support of CRT and the LGBTQ+ agenda (which should be separated from LGBTQ+ people) by your support for the NEA (National Education Association) and consequently WEA.
I venture to say the majority of Wyomingites oppose the teaching of CRT, which should be separated from an unbiased teaching of Black and minority history. The same can be said for the participation of boys in girls’ sports based on identity. These are national debate issues for our legislature to weigh in on again, as well as perhaps a Parental Rights in Education bill.
Supt. Schroeder has stated his goal of education is for students “to learn to think.” Another primary tenet of his is that parents are the guardians of their children and their education. Hence, school choice. The education system is to serve that end. This contrasts directly with ideology promoted by the NEA and leaders in government who promote parents turning over their children to the state for education/indoctrination.
This battle for our children’s education is at a crisis point for our nation; whether they will be taught to read and write and value U.S. history and develop a work ethic or not. Looking at the latest statistics for both Wyoming and the U.S. – it appears we are losing the battle. We need someone to stand up for our kids, and Supt. Schroeder is such a person!
It is not only Supt. Schroeder who supports these ideals. When Dr. Kelly bowed out of the race, he gave his support to Mr. Schroeder. Ms. Degenfelder supports many of these same ideas. She has no classroom teaching experience, but is supported by the rich and powerful in Wyoming.