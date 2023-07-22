In his July 15 column, Michael Reagan criticizes the “left and liberal media,” which he claims have no desire to find out why the U.S. has become the world’s largest consumer of human trafficking ‘products.’”
This claim is false. Statistics from statista.com from 2021 prove this based on the number of victims of human trafficking by region: South and Central America=39,126; Europe=21,347; Western Hemisphere=12,343; Africa=11,450; Near East=3,440; and East Asia and Pacific=3,348.
Mr. Reagan also accuses Rolling Stone, The Guardian and Slate of criticizing “’Sound of Freedom’ for political reasons.” I read articles from each of these sites regarding the film, and the criticisms are based on the actions of Caviezel (actor) and Ballard (person the film is about).
The Guardian criticizes Caviezel because, in interviews, he has “parroted falsehoods about Pizzagate and other underground cells subsisting on human blood …” Slate criticizes Caviezel for the fact that he and Ballard are helping "boost the movie’s sales with a press tour, appearing repeatedly on Fox News, as well as on the network’s more fringe right-wing competitors.” While Rolling Stone states that “Ballard himself has dabbled in Q-adjacent conspiracy theories, such as the Wayfair trafficking hoax [from bbc.com, “the false conspiracy about a furniture firm and child trafficking”] while his organization has far-right affinities and a long record of distorting its botched ‘raids,’ which rely on bizarre tactics like asking psychics where to find victims for rescue.”
Lastly, Mr. Reagan mentions “our horrible foster care system, which has become a pipeline to human trafficking of every kind.” On Jan. 31, 2022, the Biden administration announced “the formation of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Task Force to Prevent Human Trafficking … The task force will facilitate implementation of the priority actions HHS has committed to in President Biden’s National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking, as well as strengthen HHS’ human trafficking prevention and intervention efforts …”
Lastly, Mr. Reagan, my research of the film shows that, for the most part, what one sees on the screen is factual, so I would be amenable to seeing it.
