In his July 15 column, Michael Reagan criticizes the “left and liberal media,” which he claims have no desire to find out why the U.S. has become the world’s largest consumer of human trafficking ‘products.’”

This claim is false. Statistics from statista.com from 2021 prove this based on the number of victims of human trafficking by region: South and Central America=39,126; Europe=21,347; Western Hemisphere=12,343; Africa=11,450; Near East=3,440; and East Asia and Pacific=3,348.

