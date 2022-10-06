Early voting has begun for the 2022 midterm elections, and people can now scurry on down to the atrium at the County Courthouse building. I hope that before the majority of people just start check the “R” block, regardless of whose name is attached to it, that people will take time to think about what the “R” vote means today.

I read about the Wyoming State Republican platform in the WTE the other day, and there were a lot of red flags (no pun intended). I always thought the Republican Party was a party of small government, no interference in people’s personal lives, and, particularly in Wyoming, a “live and let live” motto. But the good 'ole red party has changed of late. They want to change the election code to close primaries, even though there has been responsible talk of changing how primaries can be done that include all people, not shut out people.

