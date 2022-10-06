Early voting has begun for the 2022 midterm elections, and people can now scurry on down to the atrium at the County Courthouse building. I hope that before the majority of people just start check the “R” block, regardless of whose name is attached to it, that people will take time to think about what the “R” vote means today.
I read about the Wyoming State Republican platform in the WTE the other day, and there were a lot of red flags (no pun intended). I always thought the Republican Party was a party of small government, no interference in people’s personal lives, and, particularly in Wyoming, a “live and let live” motto. But the good 'ole red party has changed of late. They want to change the election code to close primaries, even though there has been responsible talk of changing how primaries can be done that include all people, not shut out people.
They want to develop (more) pro-life legislation, even though every year for the past several, they have attempted to shut down all choices available to women and their doctors. They want no “protected” classes of individuals; I wonder if that means only old white straight guys will have rights. They oppose any legalizing or decriminalizing of marijuana, even though all our sister states have moved in that direction. And, get this – they want to audit the federal government! What does that mean? Are the legislators going to travel to D.C and go through all the federal books? And the list goes on.
For those reasonable Republicans out there (and I know you exist), would you even consider looking across the ballot and see if there is someone else who has more of what you are looking for in a representative? There are other parties besides the Republican Party in Wyoming, believe it or not! Give it a try.