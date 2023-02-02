I am writing in response to Joel Helleso’s letter published in the Jan. 19 edition of the WTE. Mr. Helleso’s letter contains a number of inaccuracies that can mislead the public with regard to fire code enforcement and residential fire safety.

State statute establishes the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. The governor appoints the director of the department/State Fire Marshal. The department adopts and enforces the relevant fire, building and electrical codes for the state. Municipal and county governments within the state who meet the requirements for “home rule” authority may also adopt and enforce those same fire, building and electrical codes. This process requires the governing body (city/town council or commissioners) to pass an ordinance or formally vote to incorporate said codes.

