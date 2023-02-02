I am writing in response to Joel Helleso’s letter published in the Jan. 19 edition of the WTE. Mr. Helleso’s letter contains a number of inaccuracies that can mislead the public with regard to fire code enforcement and residential fire safety.
State statute establishes the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. The governor appoints the director of the department/State Fire Marshal. The department adopts and enforces the relevant fire, building and electrical codes for the state. Municipal and county governments within the state who meet the requirements for “home rule” authority may also adopt and enforce those same fire, building and electrical codes. This process requires the governing body (city/town council or commissioners) to pass an ordinance or formally vote to incorporate said codes.
Such codes represent the minimum standards for new construction going forward, and typically cannot be applied retroactively to existing structures. Generally, there are codes that apply to the construction of single-family residences, and it is up to a given jurisdiction to determine whether such codes will be adopted for that jurisdiction. Multi-family residential occupancies are typically constructed under the previously mentioned codes.
Municipalities delegate code enforcement to specific officials, such as the building official, fire department fire prevention bureau/city fire marshal, and city/county/state electrical inspectors. I know no such officials that carry sidearms during their enforcement duties.
Single-family residential fires happen every day in this country. Residential fires develop more rapidly in today’s world than they did in the past. The typical residential room fire progresses from ignition to “flashover” (the near-simultaneous ignition of most of the directly exposed combustible material in a confined space) in less than four minutes. Once a room reaches flashover; the temperature is in excess of 1,000 degrees F. Today’s residences contain many more plastics, synthetic materials and fabrics, and are constructed of lighter, less fire-resistant materials than prior generational homes.
Today’s fire service personnel respond to an ever-increasing variety of call types: fires, medical, hazardous materials, technical, confined space, high-angle rescues, vehicle, railroad, aircraft accidents-involving complex extrications. All first-responders risk much to perform their duties.