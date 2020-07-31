As a born Wyomingite and an 82-year-old, mostly Apache, I am weary of people’s ignorance of history, placing today's social mores on yesterday, political correctness and snowflake mentality and just plain destroying the First Amendment.
Where did the name Redskins derive? From native warriors. Red was the most prominent color for warpaint. Many times bodies were painted completely red for war, with smaller overlaying designs that had meaning for each individual. Red color symbolizes war, blood, strength, energy, power and success in war, but if not paint for war, it would also symbolize happiness and beauty in face paint.