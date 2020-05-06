I read the article in the WTE on Tuesday, April 14, titled "Residents in South triad seek equal LCSD1 representation." I would very much like to offer my opinion on the subject.
First, let me tell you that a school board member should be like a mother who does her best to love, care and advocate for all her children, regardless of their differences. Also, we already know that a house divided against itself will never stand.
I did my student teaching in south Cheyenne in 1975, and there was some prejudice and discrimination going on, which, when it was called to the attention of the principal, was immediately stopped.
As the years went by, I substituted at all the schools throughout the district. I found that children are more alike than different. There are children with special needs all over the district. Gifted children also need TLC.
It's important that the school board, the superintendent, the teachers and all staff keep in mind that if it were not for the children and their parents, none of them would have a job. They need to see every child as a person of dignity and respect who deserves to get the best education offered.
If you are a school board member, you cannot pull more for one side of town than the other. A puzzle needs to be complete to see its beauty. You cannot leave one piece out.
I also believe in the slogan "Education is our only freedom, and freedom is everybody's business." We do need equal representation on the school board, but it should be people who believe in equality. You can't cater to one side of town. You don't have to be a minority to do it.
Common sense should tell you that's how it should be. Apparently, right now it's not happening, which is why some people complain. I hope this coming election, people get elected who are serious about caring for every individual, but especially our children. They are tomorrow's citizens, and how they are treated today will determine tomorrow.