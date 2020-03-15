A lady who left the Catholic church asked me why priests wear garments, while ministers in other churches do not. It was once explained to me the Catholic church is the only church that says daily Mass.
The Mass is a commemoration of our Savior’s passion and death. The Mass is arranged in accordance with the awful tragedy of Calvary. The priest is clad in garments like those in which the Redeemer was attired on the day of His death. The amice, or white cloth worn around the neck, represents the handkerchief with which our Lord was blindfolded; the alk, or long white garment, signifies the white robe which Harod put on our Savior for mockery; the cincture, or girdle, the maniple on the left arm, and the stole passing around the neck and crossed upon the breast represent the cords and strings with which our Lord was bound. The chasuble, worn over all the others, signifies the scarlet robe in which He was arrayed when Pilate showed him to people, saying, “Behold the man.”
The alter with the crucifix represents Mount Calvary; the chalice signifies the Saviors tomb, the paten, his tombstone, and the Purifier, with the pale and corporal, the linen cloth in which our Savior’s body was wrapped when He was laid in the tomb. At the beginning of the Mass, the priest prays at the foot of the alter. He starts with the sign of the cross and offers the Mass to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. He kisses the alter to remind us of the seizure of our Lord by the multitude into whose hands He was betrayed by the kiss, and cruel treachery of Judas.
The most important part of the Mass is the consecration of bread of wine changed into the body and blood of Christ which he gave to his disciples and told them to do this in memory of Him. Everything in the Mass is in the Bible including the gospel. The lady said Catholics repeat prayers, but life itself is a repetition - the seasons, day and night etc.