I would like to thank you for printing two recent articles: Michael Sisak of the AP on where the guns came from in 22 mass shootings (5/28/22) and Mark Folman’s on mass shooters (6/1/22). These perspectives need to be read by all to more fully examine the depth of understanding needed on how to stop mass shootings in the U.S.
My takeaway from Sisak’s article is that the guns used were mostly legally purchased by the killers or their acquaintances. So, why are we looking elsewhere for gun control? From Folman’s article, these are people who decide to kill and weren’t criminals before their attacks.
Furthermore, on 6/3/22, NPR news, Brooks and Capeheart reported that the damage to the children from the assault weapon was so horrible that some parents needed to take DNA tests to identify their children. It sickens me to hear that.
Why are assault weapons available to anyone, when our military trains for over a year before they can use them? They are killing machines only. What hunter needs one – to destroy the meat they want to eat?
Personally, I am tired of the rhetoric that Democrats are trying to take guns away from people. That is a false accusation and excuse that is being perpetuated and needs to stop. Regulating assault weapons needs to begin now. I do not believe regulating assault weapons infringes on my Second Amendment rights.
What is inherently wrong with our system? This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is an American issue that threatens all of us and needs sensible resolution.
Please speak out to our delegation in Washington and ask them to take steps toward solutions.