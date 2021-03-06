Reading and listening to the news about increased attacks on Asian Americans and showing the racists assaulting the elderly, the vulnerable group in any society, made me disgusted and angry. Being an 80-year-old Asian, and having lived in Wyoming 76 years, I felt I needed to relate my recent experiences at home, which I would describe as more bullying than racist.
I had two incidents happen to me in February. A man had his car window rolled down, and with a red face shouted something at me that was not pleasant. What could I do? Nothing. It did not deserve retaliation anyway.
The second happened along the greenway near Mylar Park. A 10-year-old on a bicycle came rushing by, startling me, and I yelled at him that he needed to slow down and give a warning "passing on the L/R." Little did I know, his parents were near enough to witness what happened, and the man expressed dissatisfaction about my tone of voice. After a few seconds, I realized from his voice and body language, he was trying to intimidate me. As we had each expressed our dissatisfaction of the incident, I continued my walk.
I have not experienced such behavior toward me in years. Perhaps it was a good thing I had aged and had a bit more composure.
But now I come to the good part. At a local restaurant, out of the blue, the waiter said my lunch had been paid for! What??! As the people were still present, I thanked them and was told to pay it forward. They were Black Americans.
I write this to you so hopefully others can see there are still good people in town, which restores my faith in people. While racists live everywhere, I believe there are more bullies than actual racists.