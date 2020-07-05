In response to Jonathan Lange's article of July 3 titled "U.S.'s survival hinges upon Cardinal Virtues": Thank you for crediting Plato for the Cardinal Virtues of prudence, temperance, courage and justice. Furthermore, thanks for your beautiful and insightful explanation of each virtue.
I wonder, though, how do you feel about the fact that Plato was a homosexual? How do you feel about the fact that Christianity has hated, persecuted, murdered and discriminated against homosexuals for centuries? How do you justify using the genius of a gay man to justify whatever forum you wish to promote in the name of religion?