In 2020, we were hailing teachers as heroes, frontline workers and absolutely essential. We read gushing stories of teachers’ bravery in the face of the pandemic, of the lengths they went to reach their students, of their long nights learning technology and new skills to teach virtual or hybrid schools. We assured them that this was a hard time, but it would pass, because there was a vaccine on the horizon!
When the hollow adulation didn’t seem to be working anymore, we quickly turned to guilt. We heard handwringing about learning gaps, and even about the starvation and abuse that would befall children if they were not allowed to return to the safe bosom of schools. (We probably should have a different solution to child abuse and starvation than relying on schools, but we obviously haven’t tried hard enough to do that.)
Over every discussion hung the specter of the economy, which we had shown really couldn’t function unless we were able to shove our children somewhere else for seven hours a day. Teachers turned from heroes to potential weak links in the societal chain, to be viewed with suspicion and disdain.
In late 2021, with less than half of the Laramie County population vaccinated, we expected teachers to get with the program. To pretend, like everyone else was, that the pandemic was over and there was no more cause for concern. Now teachers were enemies, not heroes.
And now with the decision to unmask students, the expectations for teachers have become clear: Sit down and shut up. Don’t worry about the number of teachers out with COVID-19 and the severe shortage of substitute teachers. Give up your planning periods to desperately cover as many classrooms as you can. Don’t wonder about cut stipends and increased workloads. Don’t consider teachers who quit over winter break.
Don’t think about, and certainly don’t talk about, about the number of coworkers who have died, who have burned out, who have lifelong health problems as a result of their dedication to their students.
Teachers are still heroes. We need to start acting like it.