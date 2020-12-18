Snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
I had a dream when I was in my teens (early 60s). I don’t remember the details, but a voice spoke to me saying “The world is round.”
That voice told me that whatever I sent into the world – anger, evil, love – would return to me. Equally, I could enjoy the beauty of the world; but I could not ignore what happened in the world – suffering, conflict – or it would come around to me as well.