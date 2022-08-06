Editor's note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter.
Due to a recent death in the family, I found it necessary to visit the local city/county building to remove the departed name from vehicle titles, property deeds, etc. Before departing for this facility, I made sure I had sufficient paperwork/documents, such as the vehicle title, death certificate, last will and testament, and so on. I even had a copy of the Power of Attorney, just in case.
All of these documents had been prepared professionally, so I did not anticipate there being a problem. Boy, was I wrong!
When I arrived at the titles office, the line awaiting service was nearly the length of the building. I decided to wait it out, and after approximately 45 minutes in line, it was finally my turn to be served. The lady made a copy of the death certificate, made necessary corrections to the title, charged me $15 for services rendered, and then informed me that I wouldn’t get the new title until I had gone to the vehicle registration side of the hallway to update their information.
Subsequent to that action, I would then return to the titles office to pick up my new title. This meant standing in two lines again just to get a new title. I asked if there was a time restraint, and she answered no. With that, I turned around and left.
The other task at hand was to have the departed's name removed from our property deed. I asked the gentlemen near the front door where the property deed office was located. In the hallway, first door on the right was their answer. On arrival at the property deed office, I told the lady what and why I needed. She said, "Oh, you need to go the real estate office to do that!" Keep in mind the real estate office is across the hall from the titles office.
To the real estate office I went. On arrival, I told the lady I needed to remove someone from my property deed. She said, "Oh, well you will need an affidavit affirming your wife’s death!" In other words, a death certificate is no good in this office. By this time, I was totally frustrated to the point where I just turned around and left. No line, but no service either.
I may never return to these offices. I may just leave these issues to my next of kin to worry about when I pass.
Neither of these two offices are designed or equipped to deal with ADA personnel. I am a disabled veteran, being treated for lung and bone cancer, a bum hip and other significant health issues. By the time I had been run around so much, I was not able to stand any longer. My physical disabilities wouldn’t permit it. Something needs to be done with this mess.