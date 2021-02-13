Dear Representative Cheney,
I write to commend you for your vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump. I could not agree more that he incited the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
This is a date that will forever be recorded as infamous. Those who inspired it must be held accountable. The Republican Party must denounce everything that led up to this event, and, most especially, the lie that the election was somehow "stolen." The party will not long exist unless it does so, and until it disciplines those of its members who perpetuate that lie.
Condoning the violence as they do now threatens our democracy, which depends upon the peaceful transition of power at the conclusion of every election. The so-called Republicans, whether here in Wyoming or visiting us from Florida, who fail or refuse to understand this simple precept and who try to bring you down for upholding the Constitution are simply wrong.
Wyoming people know that. People outside of Wyoming do, too, as evidenced by the communications I have had with people from other states about your vote. Thank you for upholding your oath of office.