Open letter to Rep. Harriet Hageman:
Thank you for your response to my recent request that you work to get war planes to Ukraine.
I was highly disappointed in your “weak tea” with regards to giving Ukraine the equipment needed to win. As you know, the U.S. and U.K. promised Ukraine territorial integrity in exchange for Ukraine giving up its nuclear armaments. Ukraine kept its part; now we have an “on my honor” promise that should not be forgotten or neglected. It goes to the heart of U.S. credibility, integrity and morality. (Code of the West #6: When you make a promise, keep it.)
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fischer told Newsweek, "I believe air superiority for Ukrainians is instrumental for bringing a rapid conclusion to this war." [He is not alone as you can see by reading other articles by, or about retired (i.e., free to speak honestly) military personnel.]
Fischer continued, "I fear that we're tumbling LIKE WE DID IN VIETNAM ...” (my emphasis), and commented that we may lose more Ukrainian and Russian lives because the U.S. is "too afraid to find a quick solution to this war." Similarly, a statement by Representatives McCaul (Texas), Rogers (Alabama) and Turner (Ohio) said, “Continued half-measures by the Biden administration will only drive up the cost of this war in lives and dollars."
Keeping our promise to Ukraine has potential benefits for U.S. citizens — hopefully including the avoidance of another war. Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang has stated that “We can stop China in Ukraine or end up in war in Asia.”
“Ukraine needs our prayers and tangible support. Ongoing military aid and humanitarian aid is critical. Every government that values democracy and every human being who values the dignity of human life must stand with Ukraine.” – Andrew Moroz, pastor, Lynchburg, Virginia.
I strongly urge you to join representatives McCaul, Rogers and Turner in helping President Biden avoid the errors of Vietnam and to give/lend/lease the warplanes Ukraine needs. Not since World War II have we aided a people so determined to remain free and so willing to pay the ultimate price for that freedom.
