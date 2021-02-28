I am responding to the recent letter, submitted by Sarah Mentock of Sheridan, concerning Wyoming Senate File 16. For those of you who don't know what SF 16 is about, it concerns the net metering statute for privately owned solar systems (now being called CG systems) that has been the law since July 2001.
I support "everything" she had in her letter, especially her analogy that electric utilities are trying to have everyone (especially state legislators) believe that non-solar users are subsidizing those of us who have these renewable energy systems. They are not doing any such thing!