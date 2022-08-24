The Republican Party has become the party of hypocrisy.
Recently, Lindsey Graham stated that “No one is above the law” after the search at Mar-a-Lago. Graham is also quoted as saying that Trump would destroy the Republican Party “for decades to come" in 2016. “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it." (May 3, 2016)
In the past, Marco Rubio has said: On the "Today" show: “We’re on the verge of having someone take over the conservative movement who is a con artist.” Another: “Florida is not going to vote for a con artist like Donald Trump.” And, “We cannot turn over the Reagan revolution to someone who has spent a career of sticking it to working people and now claims to be their champion.”
He also said, “Donald Trump is not a Republican. Donald Trump is not a conservative. Donald Trump is trying to pull off the biggest scam in American political history, basically a con job, where he’s trying to take over the Republican Party by telling people he’s someone who he is not."
Let’s not forget Ted Cruz: “Trump is an ‘utterly amoral’ bully, narcissist, pathological liar.” “Donald has a real problem with women." ("The Hill," May 3, 2016) And, “A narcissist at a level that I don’t think this country has ever seen.” (BBC News)
Chris Christie, once a longtime friend of Trump, during an address at St. Anselm College, said, “Showtime is over. We are not electing an entertainer-in-chief. Showmanship is fun, but it is not the kind of leadership that will truly change America.”
Most Wyoming voters voted for Harriet Hageman. That is their absolute right. But another form of hypocrisy? Hageman was very good friends with Liz Cheney. Friend to foe because she had to kiss up to Trump. She stabbed Liz in the back. Liz is on to bigger and better. Harriett gets to kiss the ring.