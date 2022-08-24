The Republican Party has become the party of hypocrisy.

Recently, Lindsey Graham stated that “No one is above the law” after the search at Mar-a-Lago. Graham is also quoted as saying that Trump would destroy the Republican Party “for decades to come" in 2016. “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it." (May 3, 2016)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus