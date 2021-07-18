I’m sure many long-term Republicans were surprised to learn recently that the Republican Party is no longer the party they remember, but is rather a right-wing cult headed by chief guru Donald Trump.
Even though Mr. Trump lost the popular vote in the presidential election by nearly 8 million votes, he is now asking all elected Republican officials to set aside their oaths of office and the Constitution and spread his lie to their constituents that he really won that election. (Our two senators apparently agree, although our representative does not.)
Unfortunately, Trump does not care about the United States, its people or its form of government. Trump would prefer a dictatorship, but would be all right with an authoritarian regime – with him at the helm, of course.
The Republican Party is adrift without a rudder. As you may recall, they did not bother to adopt a platform during their 2020 national convention, as they have no stated goals or values to try to entice newcomers to the party.
Are they the party of fiscal conservatism? Nope. Are they the party of family values? Nope. Are they the party of states’ rights? Nope. Their only mission, these days, seems to be to try to block anything the Democrats try to accomplish and to encourage all states led by GOP legislatures to pass laws to restrict voting privileges of Black, brown and Native American voters, all of which are groups, they think, that tend to vote for Democrats.
Isn’t this a great lesson to teach our children – if you can’t win by abiding by the rules, change the rules and win by cheating?