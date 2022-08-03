Letters published in the Tribune Eagle regarding the Republican primary race for U.S. House have been predominantly pro-Cheney, despite polls indicating most Republicans oppose her. These letters have praised Cheney for her courage in striving to uphold the Constitution. I beg to differ.
She is courageous in going against the majority in her party, but she has been participating in a dishonest and unfair process. She was selected by Speaker Pelosi, in an attempt to claim bipartisanship, because of her outspokenness against President Trump and for having voted for his impeachment for insurrection. Pelosi rejected two of the Republican minority picks, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, an unprecedented action, probably because they would have brought into question her culpability in the lack of adequate security at the Capitol. McCarthy pulled his other picks so as not to participate in a sham activity. Cheney should have withdrawn, saying, "I have my views, but the other side needs to be represented."
All committee members voted for impeachment of President Trump for insurrection, including another Republican selected by Pelosi, so there has been no one to cross-examine witnesses or call witnesses in President Trump’s defense.
National Guard deployment was offered by the Department of Defense to the House and Senate sergeant at arms more than once prior to Jan. 6 and was declined. The Capitol chief of police requested the sergeants to summon Guard aid prior to Jan. 6. The House and Senate sergeants at arms are responsible for Capitol security and report to the House Speaker and Senate Majority Leader, who were likely consulted. The chief and both sergeants were all fired or asked to resign after Jan. 6. Were the Speaker (Pelosi) and Leader (McConnell) trying to shield their own failure?
Instead of collaborating with Democrats, who previously brought Russian collusion allegations against President Trump that proved false, to try to prevent him from running again, Cheney should be concerned with President Biden’s unconstitutional actions, his corruption and his disastrous policies. Republican primary voters should reject Cheney and vote for Harriet Hageman.