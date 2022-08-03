Letters published in the Tribune Eagle regarding the Republican primary race for U.S. House have been predominantly pro-Cheney, despite polls indicating most Republicans oppose her. These letters have praised Cheney for her courage in striving to uphold the Constitution. I beg to differ.

She is courageous in going against the majority in her party, but she has been participating in a dishonest and unfair process. She was selected by Speaker Pelosi, in an attempt to claim bipartisanship, because of her outspokenness against President Trump and for having voted for his impeachment for insurrection. Pelosi rejected two of the Republican minority picks, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, an unprecedented action, probably because they would have brought into question her culpability in the lack of adequate security at the Capitol. McCarthy pulled his other picks so as not to participate in a sham activity. Cheney should have withdrawn, saying, "I have my views, but the other side needs to be represented."

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus