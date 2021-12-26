I'm responding to Terry Roker's letter of Dec. 20, "If Republicans don't get vaccinated, we could become a blue state." His basic premise was that "it seems to be mostly Republicans ... refusing to get vaccinated or wear masks." He then asserts that this is good because then they will all die, and Wyoming can become a blue state.
My question is, "Which blue state do you want to become like?" I could list every Democratic-majority state/city and tell you that I wouldn't want to live in any of those places. But, Mr. Roker, you don't have to wait for people to die. You can start the revolution right now in Wyoming.
Take away the police, or at least don't prosecute any of the people the police arrest. Let homeless people and drug addicts overtake the parks and sidewalks so you can walk through feces and used syringes as you shop or take kids to the park. Take away penalties for stealing so that we can be without pharmacies in our areas because of "smash-and-grab" looters who steal all the drugs from the pharmacies, which then have to close down.
When we park our cars, we can leave the trunks and windows open so that thieves can tell there is nothing to steal in the cars. We can walk among the rapists, murderers, abusers and the rest of the violent criminals released from prison, because that's really rough on them. We can have our neighborhoods and business areas burned, terrorized and destroyed by peaceful protesters in those blue cities you love so much.
To top it off, we can have Gov. Gordon issue a mask mandate and then violate it himself, because he's above the law. That's what the blue state/city governors and mayors all do, which helps give everyone so much confidence in whatever the government says.
By the way, I'm vaccinated. To everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, Merry Christmas! I don't wish anyone's death, and I'm proud to live in a red state.