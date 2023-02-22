Ah, what’s in a title? Take, for example, the newly hatched subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee, poised to delve into the “Weaponization of the Federal Government.”

Nothing suggestive about that, right? Until you recall that, before MAGA came to town, during the last two years of George W. Bush’s administration, subcommittee titles did not display bias from the get-go. House Judiciary subcommittees of the 110th Congress looked into such things as Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, The Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and Antitrust.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus