Ah, what’s in a title? Take, for example, the newly hatched subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee, poised to delve into the “Weaponization of the Federal Government.”
Nothing suggestive about that, right? Until you recall that, before MAGA came to town, during the last two years of George W. Bush’s administration, subcommittee titles did not display bias from the get-go. House Judiciary subcommittees of the 110th Congress looked into such things as Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, The Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and Antitrust.
Republican “weaponizers” took aim Feb. 9, but missed. Our representative, Harriet Hageman, attended, identifying, among other things, as a “constitutional lawyer.” She asked two leading questions and tried, in vain, to exceed her time limit.
Beforehand, ranking Democrat Stacey Plaskett warned, "I'm deeply concerned about the use of the select subcommittee as a place to settle scores, showcase conspiracy theories and advance an extreme agenda that risks undermining Americans' faith in our democracy.”
Plaskett was rightly worried, but, as Bloomberg soon observed, Republicans’ efforts were “plainly underdone.” The usual fear-fanning loaded “questions” didn’t play well, especially when witnesses answered honestly, as they’re sworn to do. Our (unsworn) representative opined that the FBI and DOJ “have changed” in the last 30 years, and now “run counter to the rights and liberties of the American people.”
And there ended that lesson, except for FBI personnel stating what they did, said and why. Not exactly riveting. Poor fuel to fire culture skirmishes against the FBI (or IRS agents collecting overdue taxes, EPA protecting drinking water or federal instructors teaching American history accurately).
Stay tuned, though; these “Freedom Caucus” types will likely try surpassing their first dull thud. I’m guessing our representative may funnel her pugilistic prowess more toward “fighting Biden,” having unwisely, yet predictably, endorsed the felonious Mar-a-Lago resident-in-chief’s repeat presidential run recently.
The thing about doing dumb things is that they’re so obvious. Talking about his Republican opponents’ whines when he’d point out their errors, President Harry Truman explained, “I don’t give them hell. I just tell the truth about them, and it feels like hell.”