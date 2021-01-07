I USED to be a Republican. My Republicanism has been going downhill for the last few years (even before Trump). And that's because they're more concerned with tearing things down.
Examples? 1. ACA – Democrats passed it. It's law. Instead of trying to fix it and make it better, the gop (intentional lower case), has spent millions of dollars to get it repealed. 2. DOMA – The government should not be telling people who they can and can't marry. The last I knew, marriage was between two people and their God. Not me. 3. And now the gop is doing its damnedest to tear down our election system. And that just gets my blood pressure up.