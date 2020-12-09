Moving to Cheyenne in 1990, I was struck by a bumper sticker that read, “Cheyenne is what America was.” I chuckled, but was comforted, thinking this would be an adventure, but also a good place to raise a family, contribute, to build a life.
Now, 30 years later, I can accurately evaluate that saying. Residents in small towns have an opportunity to genuinely get involved and engaged. I was reminded of this yesterday after patronizing a local business. Upon leaving, I noticed a colossal, deep pothole in the parking lot. I called two managers at the store and was told they had been working with the city for weeks to resolve the issue.