The fact that the response from Nevada’s own Shawn Meehan to my letter about Article V conventions was allowed is just par for the course.
First, Mr. Meehan spouted out some opinions of two of the many senators and statesmen that have been dead hundreds of years. And the Federalist papers, that's your source? Yikes.
Perhaps Mr. Meehan doesn’t understand how to do a Google search on Article V convention? Hmmm, pretty easy, and then instead of his opinion, a fact would be learned.
It is certainly not my claim, but both sides of the aisle desire such a convention. And if the word democracy isn’t a hallmark of America, then I think my point has been proven. The “grand experiment was not a republic, that happened in Plato’s day." It was “Democracy, the grand experiment.”
And he proves my point totally that if we can’t trust our elected officials, then isn’t all lost? Did I mention anything even in the Constitution? No. And the year the Bill of Rights was passed had nothing to do with the actual signing date.
Once again, it's this person’s opinion. If this person did know history, he would know that I made no mention of the date of signing because it was well in hand long before the Constitution was signed. It is the very opinion this person spewed out that is the approaching problem.
And perhaps Mr. Meehan isn’t aware of the hate and slander that drives certain named senators. Suddenly, comments riddled with errors become not errors, just more opinions. Like my Irish Catholic nun used to say “Where ignorance is bliss, 'tis folly to be wise.”
