Personal experiences, moral protestations and fruitless accusations aside, abortion is a legal matter that must be fought with, and ultimately won by, laws.

Attorneys George Powers, Rodger McDaniel and Ken Chesek have uncovered one provision that may inadvertently protect choice. Article 1, Section 38 of Wyoming’s Constitution affirms that “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions. The parent, guardian or legal representative of any other natural person shall have the right to make health care decisions for that person.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus