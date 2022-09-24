Personal experiences, moral protestations and fruitless accusations aside, abortion is a legal matter that must be fought with, and ultimately won by, laws.
Attorneys George Powers, Rodger McDaniel and Ken Chesek have uncovered one provision that may inadvertently protect choice. Article 1, Section 38 of Wyoming’s Constitution affirms that “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions. The parent, guardian or legal representative of any other natural person shall have the right to make health care decisions for that person.”
Abortion isn’t specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution because women were totally excluded from governing. Our rights, responsibilities and issues were completely ignored by the Founders.
Organized in 1868, the Territory of Wyoming maintained this same attitude. Admission into the Union required at least 60,000 residents. Women were only granted the vote to secure statehood in 1890, not because of genuine enlightenment on gender equality.
The Supreme Court has tossed the controversy back to states. Truthfully, women struggling with the momentous decision whether to terminate a pregnancy are never wondering what some Joint Committee on Whatever thinks. Having considered our particular circumstances – mental and physical condition, financial position, family situation and our own personal beliefs – and weighed our options, we MUST be free to choose our own path at such a critical crossroads!
Restricting safe choices to terminate leaves only dangerous prospects and expensive alternatives. America has the highest rate of deaths during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum among developed nations. This tragedy holds. The CDC reported a national mortality rate of 18.8 deaths per 100,000 births in 2000, and estimated 17.4 deaths in 2018.
Not so here. Maternal mortality rose to 34.8 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2019 from 24.6 in 2018! On the Commonwealth Fund’s State Health System Performance Scorecard, Wyoming ranks 37th.
However, the Fund also reports that “when families have the resources they need to plan, prepare and space their family planning needs, it helps the whole community.” Denying half our population bodily autonomy will continue disastrously, and is clearly unsupported by our state’s Constitution.