I really appreciated Ron Rabou’s Sunday essay about learning to give up things we treasure; how Rabou’s father-in-law had blessed his son by giving the boy a Cadillac the grandfather could no longer use.
As I reread the first paragraph of the article, talking about how politics turned as cutthroat as ever as soon as the holidays were over, I couldn’t help thinking (and I feel sure Rabou would agree) that we could bless ourselves and others by giving up a lot of the angry, bitter politics we cling to.
WTE’s recent “Our Faces” section highlighted my efforts with RESULTS, a nonpartisan organization working to end poverty by advocating for policies that affect health, education and economic opportunity around the world – including here in the U.S. While our work is nonpartisan, that doesn’t mean individual members don’t have partisan identities! It means that we give up those roles when we meet or call or email our members of Congress as RESULTS volunteers.
We bring problems to their attention and offer solutions. We build relationships with them and their staffs to better understand their perspectives and concerns so that we can help them embrace the solutions we offer.
If you are interested in having your voice heard, but reluctant to get involved in the hatefulness you hear about in the news, “Our Faces” offered the volunteer intake link at RESULTS.org. I would certainly encourage using that avenue – or go to the website and poke around to get a better idea of our work. If you are leery of just jumping in like that, contact us through “RESULTS Wyoming” on Facebook. I don’t bite, and I am glad to “give up” a few minutes of my time to talk about RESULTS.