As a retired teacher from Laramie County School District 1, I applaud Trustee Tim Bolin's proposal to form triad boundaries for three seats on the Board of Trustees.
Nate Breen cites unity for leading the rejection of this inclusive proposal. There can be no unity without equal representation of stakeholders. He's opposed to creating constituencies for three of seven board members. That is exactly what needs to happen!
Three board members would be elected to represent the unique concerns of their respective triads. This is the ideal of any governing body.
In addition, the Board of Trustees has not been transparent in acknowledging community support evidenced by staff survey and signed parent petition.