I think Rev. McDaniel is the one who should get serious about reconciliation. He makes the statement that reconciliation arises from atonement. He then defines atonement as “reparation for a wrong or injury.”
Eerdmans Bible Dictionary defines atonement as used in the New Testament as “human reunion with God through Christ.” In the Old Testament, it is used to convey the meanings of “cover; spread over, wipe off, appease, conciliate, pacify, to blot out, ransom, compensation, reconcile, purge, put off, avert, cover, blot out, and remove guilt.” There is no mention of reparation!
He goes on to list some lies that the liberals have been spouting about President Trump. Then he makes the astonishing claim that his liberalism is irrelevant to his allegiance to Christ!
Rev. McDaniel, if you think that your support of abortion is irrelevant to your allegiance to Christ, you are in for one terrific shock when you stand before Him at the Great White Throne for judgment!
I do agree that the nation cannot unify without truth. However, it is not the Republicans that need to reconcile with the truth! You need to stop getting your “facts” from the liberal media.