As a frequent walker/bike rider along Airport Parkway, I think it's sad that I counted at least 38 dead trees. I do believe there is a drip system along there.
Also, the people having a rally at the Rocky Mountain remote-control motorized car area on Converse Avenue told me that is the site of a new Cheyenne fire station. So, goodbye remote-control car area.
A fire truck pulling out there would certainly find that a congested area. Have that site really been thought about?
