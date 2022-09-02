As a frequent walker/bike rider along Airport Parkway, I think it's sad that I counted at least 38 dead trees. I do believe there is a drip system along there.

Also, the people having a rally at the Rocky Mountain remote-control motorized car area on Converse Avenue told me that is the site of a new Cheyenne fire station. So, goodbye remote-control car area.

