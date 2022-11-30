Just recently, I heard that the warrant fiasco on Halloween in Saddle Ridge was reported to have happened after 10 p.m.
As a grandparent who was there to enjoy the costumes and help give out candy, the party was over at 7:45 p.m.
The police and sheriffs who drove into Saddle Ridge came in without lights or sirens while hundreds of children were on the street.
To put so many kids in harm's way in unconscionable!
To get our grandson back home during this nightmare was, to say the least, very, very nerve-racking.
This whole thing should have been scheduled after the kids were back home. Putting so many children in harm's way was just stupid.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.