On Thursday, March 5, the first order of business for Wyoming Senate President Drew Perkins was to take it upon himself to “kill” House Bill 79. This was the two-man crews on a train bill. In doing so, he has cost hundreds of trainmen their jobs in the near future; also, the budgets of many “governmental” entities will be impacted when the railroads decide they are going to implement operating trains with “absolutely” NO ONE IN THE CABS(s) of their excessively long and extremely heavy trains.
They’ve already got “their” plans in place to do this. It began way back in mid-1985. Their only remaining obstacles are the “lone” engineer in the cab, and some crossings that will need to be taken out, and/or overpasses built near communities where there are tracks, affecting communities. This will be where budgets will be impacted.
In the past, railroads have always sought the assistance in the financing of these overpasses by local governmental agencies. They will do so in the future, all across the state of Wyoming, or any other state that has tracks and trains running through them. They will never admit to this as being their plans, but you can take this one to the bank. I’m going on the record by saying the railroads’ “lobbyists” got to Mr. Perkins. This bill had a very good chance of passing through the Legislature during the 2020 session; but he stopped it in its tracks!
No apparent regard (AT ALL) to all of the families and lives that are going to be affected. Safety should be the issue here, not improving the bottom line(s) of the railroads. It is a very sad day when one person has the power to decide the fate of railroad safety.