I am sad to see our state Legislature considering an increase in the state sales tax in order to have more funds for our schools. And I am shocked to see the idea being endorsed by the Wyoming School Board Association.
Years ago, I was working on a master's degree in Educational Administration at the University of Wyoming. One day, Dr. Louis Bragg had this question on a quiz: The sales tax is one of the fairest taxes because everyone pays the same. True or false? The correct answer: False.
Dr. Bragg then went on at length, explaining how the sales tax hit low-income people the hardest because they use more of their income buying things that invoke the sales tax.
When I called a Laramie County school board member about this, she mentioned the exemption for groceries. But the Legislature is even considering removing this exemption.
However, not only groceries should be our concern. Parents have to buy school supplies and clothes for their children, washing soap to keep the clothes clean and toilet paper for the bathroom. None of these items are sales-tax free. This is just the beginning of a long list of items we could mention.
The school board member justified going for the sales tax because it is easy to implement. True. It is always easier to tax the lower-income people. They do not have the lobbying power the wealthy have. Hasn't the time come for an income tax – at least on those who make more than $70,000 a year, for example? Wilson, Wyoming, ZIP code 83014, is among the 50 wealthiest ZIP codes in the U.S. Couldn't the inhabitants there help our schools a bit more?
What about an increase in the property taxes? And shouldn’t the Legislature consider an exemption for the homes of senior citizens?
Yes, it is time to recognize we will not be able to provide many government services relying on taxes from the fossil fuel industries, but let us not place the burden on those who have the least – simply because it is easy to tax them.