Laramie County commissioners are allowing contractors and developers to overbuild with reckless disregard for our groundwater resources, our land-use rules and our county lifestyle.
County voices are never heard. They have their public meetings only for protocol; it means nothing. They already have their minds made up, and they stick together.
On Oct. 10, 2021, the commissioners unanimously approved a zone change permit and plat for the second filing of the Bell Pasture subdivision, even with a packed room full of concerned community members. More than 100 homes will be built over the next five years near I-25 and Horse Creek Road.
They approved this with outdated groundwater calculations and no consideration of a 23-year mega-drought. It would seem to me a development that large should have a rural water system from the city supply.
Whispering Hills development was 400 homes, approved in 1978. Same thing: all the regulations and laws are for the developers, with total disregard for the groundwater or the county lifestyle of the original residents.
Our neighborhood has a flooding issue from Thomas Heights. Linda Heath was honest and told me there was nothing she could do, and, true to her word, she did nothing about the flooding. Troy Thompson did give Mayor Orr an earful, but no follow-up and did nothing. Gunner Malm seems to hide from it and has done nothing.
The city engineer at the time recommended that the city and county work together. However, the commissioners instead said "sue the city" and turned their backs on us.
A contractor buys 1-1/2 acres across from us in A-1Ag residential. He wanted to turn it into a commercial property for construction, but six landowners went to the meeting against, as it's not in the land use regs. They all stood with the contractor, and it's a mess now at the northeast corner of North College Drive and Storey Boulevard.
PLEASE VOTE FOR DIFFERENT COMMISSIONERS! Our neighborhood is going down fast.