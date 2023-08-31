I lay heavy responsibility and blame for the sudden departure of Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo on the shoulders of the school board. Most notably, Trustees Klaassen and Smith, who have done their best to ensure that a nonpartisan position becomes highly politicized and cater to a small but vocal minority of extremists, and Trustee Bolin, whose inefficient and, at times, incompetent leadership has allowed school board meetings to descend to the point that teen speakers are jeered and bigotry is given free rein at the microphone.
Like the cruel stepmothers in fairy tales, the board gave Dr. Crespo and her team contradictory tasks that are impossible to complete without the aid of supernatural assistance. But instead of being asked to pick lentils from ashes, skin a flea, carry water in a sieve or create a shirt without seams, Dr. Crespo and her team were given a suite of modern impossible goals.
Keep our children safe from disease without wearing masks or requiring vaccinations. Ensure that our teachers have the freedom to teach what they need to teach without resources and with constant scrutiny from parents. Restrict books based on sexual content without getting sued, violating the First Amendment, or restricting books with sexual content like the Bible or "To Kill a Mockingbird" (because they didn’t mean those books).
Take care of our children for six to eight hours a day without doing a single thing that a parent would not allow them to do at home. Make children good members of society without teaching them empathy. Make our students well rounded, but without the funding for sports or the arts.
With Dr. Crespo leaving, the odds that her replacement will be forward-thinking, independently minded and capable of completing the nonsense tasks set to them by the board seem impossible. We are more likely to complete our own impossible task and wring blood from a stone.
