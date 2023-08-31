I lay heavy responsibility and blame for the sudden departure of Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo on the shoulders of the school board. Most notably, Trustees Klaassen and Smith, who have done their best to ensure that a nonpartisan position becomes highly politicized and cater to a small but vocal minority of extremists, and Trustee Bolin, whose inefficient and, at times, incompetent leadership has allowed school board meetings to descend to the point that teen speakers are jeered and bigotry is given free rein at the microphone.

Like the cruel stepmothers in fairy tales, the board gave Dr. Crespo and her team contradictory tasks that are impossible to complete without the aid of supernatural assistance. But instead of being asked to pick lentils from ashes, skin a flea, carry water in a sieve or create a shirt without seams, Dr. Crespo and her team were given a suite of modern impossible goals.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus