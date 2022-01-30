To those on the school board who voted to remove masks from schools and those who claim to have won because they are the majority and majority wins: Unfortunately, the losers are going to be the children and the families who will be affected by COVID.
When it comes to health care decisions, it should not be a majority wins, but for the common good. You went against the advice of the health department and the doctors. You obviously have not paid attention to the warnings and statistics from this pandemic.
We will not know right away some of the long-term effects this will have on children who get COVID, but we have been warned there could be a multitude of outcomes. Seventy percent of our children are still vulnerable.
You can get COVID and not even know it, but go around spreading it. You can get COVID and suffer many symptoms and permanent damage. You can get COVID and die. And you're willing to gamble with our kids.
Each time someone gets it, there is a chance it will mutate again, and we start all over, with no end.
Tell me a case of someone dying from wearing a mask. As a parent who has two children who suffer from chronic illnesses, I would have done anything to prevent their suffering.
As for majority wins, there are over 1,600 people in Wyoming and hundreds of thousands in the U.S. who no longer have a vote. Kids do not have a vote. You were elected to make decisions for the school district that are best for the kids and families, as well as the teachers and staff. This is not the best for anyone.
Do you want schools to close again, and our kids to go back to remote learning (which was ineffective)? Do you want our kids to lose more learning?
I don't want the kids to get sick. Just because there are treatments now doesn't mean we want to have to be treated.
Think about it. Use your brains. Listen to the facts, not just the people who are in your faces.