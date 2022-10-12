Sex is in the news again; the continuation of porn in libraries, schools and our communities. Gillette, Casper, Sweetwater County and Cheyenne – there are books illustrating explicit sexual stories and pictures, drawn and photographed.

There’s age-appropriate porn and MAP’s – Minor Attracted Persons – persons who are attracted to minors (pedophiles), who are deemed “just another sexual orientation” so kids can be given “proper instruction” promoting inclusivity, acceptance and diversity, and eliminating stigma or judgment toward any kind of sexual behavior. Pro-sex adults profess kids need to know about sex from the adult level.

