Sex is in the news again; the continuation of porn in libraries, schools and our communities. Gillette, Casper, Sweetwater County and Cheyenne – there are books illustrating explicit sexual stories and pictures, drawn and photographed.
There’s age-appropriate porn and MAP’s – Minor Attracted Persons – persons who are attracted to minors (pedophiles), who are deemed “just another sexual orientation” so kids can be given “proper instruction” promoting inclusivity, acceptance and diversity, and eliminating stigma or judgment toward any kind of sexual behavior. Pro-sex adults profess kids need to know about sex from the adult level.
Kids have little interest in sex. They prefer friendship, food, academics, music, sports, hanging out (not hooking-up!). However, sex-obsessed adults push perversion in their face with movies, TV shows, books, magazines, porn sites/magazines, strip clubs, porn shops with sex toys, etc. Sex-obsessed adults know nothing about, nor do they teach children virtue, purity, chastity, sexual self-respect, self-control, respect for others, altruism or sacrificial love, but promote a fatalistic notion that “kids are going to do it anyway,” so they justify lust, self-gratification, vice, perversion, etc.
What school boards need to do is concentrate on promoting virtue and positive life aspects, instead of vice and sexual license.
Our state legislators have also betrayed us, as Article 7, Section 20, states that it is the duty of the Legislature to “promote and protect health and morality of people” … from every “vice and immorality of every sort, as deemed necessary to the public welfare.”
If our legislators did their job, pornographic books in schools and county libraries, plus Cheyenne, Casper and Evanston porn shops and strip clubs wouldn’t exist. Since our legislators have failed us, we now have sex-obsessed adults with no moral compass grooming children in the most perverse and dangerous sexual practices, setting them up for sex trafficking, STDs, abusive relationships, power struggles, massive depression, sex/porn addiction, heartbreak, failed relationships and misery.
Robert Burns said, “The best laid plans of mice and men often go astray, leaving only pain and sorrow for promised joy.” This is the path that lies ahead for our students if the out-of-control school boards and legislators don't act.