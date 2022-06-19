I sincerely hope Brian Schroeder does not become our next elected superintendent of public instruction, as he is ignorant of science.
The federal government recently informed public schools that it will not fund school lunches unless the school complies with Title IX, which bans discrimination on the basis of sex in regards to programs or activities that receive federal funds. The current interpretation for funding purposes states that funds will not be distributed to schools for meal programs if they espouse discrimination of children due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Schroeder says these prohibitions are based on the Biden administration’s “ever-relentless agenda of social engineering” and are a “breathtaking display of political ideology run amok.” I beg to differ. They are based on the scientific knowledge of homosexuality and gender dysphoria.
A few writers of letters to the editor have sided with Cynthia Lummis in her belief that it is a “fundamental scientific truth” that there are only two sexes. It is true that XX chromosomes signify female and XY, male; but with advances in science over time, we also know, “science points to a much more ambiguous reality [than XX equals female and XY equals male]. Determination of biological sex is staggeringly complex, involving not only anatomy, but an intricate choreography of genetic and chemical factors that unfolds over time.”