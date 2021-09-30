“Egregious case of governmental interference … It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.” – Gov. Mark Gordon
“Huge overreach” – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
Wait a moment. A business can require background checks and random drug testing; military personnel are required to have a series of vaccines. In bathrooms of businesses, are signs require employees to wash hands before returning to work. Restaurant cooks must wear hair nets or hats.
College students who once lived in dorms had to show proof of TB shots. In 1978, whole staffs in some public schools had to get swine flu shots.
"I personally believe that we have to stand with our personal freedoms, even if people make the wrong choices and don't live through it all." – State Rep. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower
Really? We have laws that forbid drinking while driving. Laws require people to stop at red lights, not to speed in school zones, or pass buses that are unloading and loading children.
Speaking of children, they are required to have several vaccines prior to attending public school, and are not allowed to consume alcohol or buy cigarettes. The use of certain drugs is illegal. Roads are closed during bad weather, and sometimes even chains are required to travel in the wintertime.
The list of laws passed in the interest of public health and safety is long, so why the current uproar over this mask and vaccination mandate? Pure politics and hypocrisy!
Personal freedom to choose not to wear a mask and/or get a vaccine that saves lives doesn't really matter if the person is too sick or dies to enjoy life. One person's selfishness should not infringe on other people's right to be safe and healthy.