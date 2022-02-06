In response to Senator Barrasso's editorial dated 1-27-22, I would like to point our a few things he failed to mention.
His remarks about "Democrats' ... takeover of elections ... federalizing elections doesn't even register one percentage point as a concern among Americans." I assume he was referring to the Freedom to Vote Act, which he voted against.
I am positive those voters in the Republican-led states that have enacted laws restricting voting rights are concerned, as are the majority of Americans, me included. It seems a "massive power grab" that rigs the rules is for Republicans to be a "one party rule."
In regard to the coronavirus situation, I believe the lack of any efforts to deal with the virus/pandemic from the Trump administration and Republican-led Congress was a much bigger "embarrassment" than the many actions taken by the Biden administration.
And in regard to "crime is out of control" in Democrat-run states, Senator Barrasso failed to mention it is up in all states, even in those states that increased their budgets for their police force.
Speaking of police officers being killed, Senator Barrasso has never, to my knowledge, acknowledged the violence and injury and killing of police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Nor has he mentioned anything about the illegal attempt (crimes committed) to overturn the election results of 2020. And, unfortunately, he has shown no support to the Jan. 6 committee and his fellow Congresswoman Liz Cheney in finding and prosecuting those involved.
What are the solutions Republicans in Congress are offering? Mitch McConnell won't say, nor has Senator Barrasso. How about just getting back to Congress compromising and working together for the benefit of all the people they were sent there to represent?