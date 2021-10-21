I stopped writing my members of Congress years ago. I became discouraged by the insulting, form-letter replies I received. Yet, just had to write you to thank you for your magnificent courage and sincere conviction regarding the ex-commander's involvement in the insurrection.
Please acknowledge the WHOLE truth about the country’s fiscal situation. My understanding is that the runaway spending to which you object is fiction. It seems quite reasonable to expect that fairly taxing the top 1% could more than pay for the current administration's proposals. After all, the federal government affords whatever it wants to!
However, the will of the governing class to prioritize the NEEDS of the governed, the people, is largely absent. Our country can never truly be great until a roof covers EVERY American head. What you call entitlements are not that at all, Senator. Sufficient food, adequate housing, reliable health and child care are obviously essential REQUIREMENTS!
You know that a successful capitalist economy is driven by financially healthy consumers. Since you already understand that proper preparation for employment in the rapidly expanding global workplace is growing ever more crucial, assuring basic provisions must become a primary goal of our governance!
The Legislature has got to reinvent itself, Liz. The governing class – boards, lobbyists and chief officers of our most powerful industries, overt movers and covert shakers, the ultra-wealthy (all with undue influence on lawmaking) as well as Congress and other elected officials – must be overcome by ballot and repositioned. Surely you already recognize that the current state of affairs cannot and never will support a peaceful and prosperous future for the people, our children nor theirs.