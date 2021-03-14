Open Letter to Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne:
Last Sunday’s editorial showed how the 5% increase in federal funding for Medicaid expansion just made providing Medicaid to additional people in Wyoming more affordable.
This issue will soon be debated in the Senate, and as your constituent, I am asking you to vote in favor of Senate File 154.
I have heard your arguments about not wanting federal funding. Wyoming accepts a lot of federal funding as it is – love it or hate it. Now it seems that your position is to draw the line when it comes to the very people who need the most help due to job losses during the pandemic and the downturn in energy.
Wyoming senators, including Sen. Hutchings: Let’s help people and draw the line on federal funds somewhere else. Updating Medicaid will save lives!