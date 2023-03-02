Sen. Lynn Hutchings says that she is pro-life. But she is not. She is pro-birth.
In spite of her very late arrival at the committee meeting about chemical abortion, she stated, "Do pass." She was absent during the compelling evidence provided against the bill. Several OB-GYN doctors testified as to why this is not a good bill. Seems to me that lawmakers should be present to hear both sides of the issue before they vote.
Sen/ Hutchings voted against the extended funding for the suicide hotline for our state.
The committee meeting this past Wednesday to extend postpartum care for mothers who are on Medicaid and their newborn babies from two months to one year garnered another "no" vote from Sen. Hutchings. The three men who were present voted to bring the bill forward. She stated clearly that she considers Medicaid to be a welfare program, not an insurance. Then the senator presented the fact that her mother worked hard to get off welfare and support her own family with no help from the government.
Apparently, Lynn Hutchings has no patience with people who find themselves in poor circumstances and need help. She has no worries about her own health care, as she is a veteran and can get her health care at a VA facility. But, of course, she earned that right.
She wondered aloud why groups of women can't get together to help these women through their postpartum health needs. Well, I can offer to help a woman who has just had a baby and is having problems. I can cook her a meal, take care of the baby for a time, but I cannot pay her doctor bills!
A person who insists that every fertilized ovum should be born, even in case of rape or incest, yet denies help after the pregnancy is NOT pro-life. They are pro-birth. Every child deserves to be born wanted and to be well-cared for. If that cannot be, then it's best not to be brought into this world.
If you ate an egg for breakfast, do you say you ate chicken?