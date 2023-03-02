Sen. Lynn Hutchings says that she is pro-life. But she is not. She is pro-birth.

In spite of her very late arrival at the committee meeting about chemical abortion, she stated, "Do pass." She was absent during the compelling evidence provided against the bill. Several OB-GYN doctors testified as to why this is not a good bill. Seems to me that lawmakers should be present to hear both sides of the issue before they vote.

